Gay connected on 14 of 16 field-goal attempts and all 16 extra-point kicks through seven regular-season games with the Rams during the 2020 regular season.

The second-year kicker was perfect over his final six games connecting on 13 field goals and 10 extra points, including the two postseason contests. Gay was a solid fantasy option to finish the season, and he projects to remain a reliable kicker in most settings to start the 2021 campaign.