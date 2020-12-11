Gay (shoulder) is listed as active Thursday against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Gay made a sudden appearance on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant and questionable for this Week 14 contest. The Rams even called up an insurance policy in Austin MacGinnis earlier Thursday. After making a number of kicks during pregame warmups, though, Gay has been cleared to suit up. During his three-game stint in L.A., he's nailed five of seven field-goal attempts and all 10 point-after tries.