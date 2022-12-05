Gay connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Fantasy managers that were brave enough to start the slumping Gay were rewarded, as Gay connected on a long 54-yard attempt, along with makes from 40 and 32 yards, and continued his season-long perfect streak of making extra points. The accurate kicker takes on a Raiders defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in Week 14, which may give Gay more kicking opportunities for a second straight week.