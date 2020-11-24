Gay connected on two of his three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks during Monday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay.

This was Gay's debut with Los Angeles after spending his rookie season with Tampa Bay in 2019, and while he did miss a 44-yard field goal in the third quarter, he rebounded with the game-winning kick from 40 yards with 2:40 remaining. Fantasy managers will want to ensure Gay retains his role for a Week 12 matchup against San Francisco before locking him into lineups. The sophomore does offer some upside.