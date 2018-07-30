Rams' Matt Longacre: Doing full-team scrimmage work
Longacre (back) was spotted doing full scrimmage work Sunday for the first time this year, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Longacre underwent back injury in December after a career-best year that saw him record 5.5 sacks in 14 games. The fourth-year edge rusher's ability to participate in the full team scrimmage is great news for his regular season outlook, though it would not be surprising to see him limited up until that point. If Longacre continues to be monitored, expect Justin Lawler and Trevon Young to mix in with the first-team defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...