Longacre (back) was spotted doing full scrimmage work Sunday for the first time this year, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Longacre underwent back injury in December after a career-best year that saw him record 5.5 sacks in 14 games. The fourth-year edge rusher's ability to participate in the full team scrimmage is great news for his regular season outlook, though it would not be surprising to see him limited up until that point. If Longacre continues to be monitored, expect Justin Lawler and Trevon Young to mix in with the first-team defense.