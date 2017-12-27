Rams' Matt Longacre: Going on IR
Longacre (back) will be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Sean McVay, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Although he has only averaged 27 defensive snaps per game this season, Longacre has become a key rotational contributor in the Rams defense. He ends his sophomore campaign with 23 tackles (16 solo), 5.5 sacks (third most on team) and a forced fumble through 14 games. Except Samson Ebukam and Carlos Thompson to see increased defensive reps during the Rams' playoff run.
