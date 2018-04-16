Rams' Matt Longacre: Inks one-year tender to stay in Los Angeles
Longacre signed his restricted free agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Longacre was limited to a specialist role in 2017, but that did not stop him from making a major impact on the field. The 26-year-old finished third on the team with 5.5 sacks across 14 games. Whether the potent edge rusher takes on a bigger role this upcoming season remains to be seen, but the potential for individual success appears to be there.
