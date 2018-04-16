Longacre signed his restricted free agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Longacre was limited to a specialist role in 2017, but that did not stop him from making a major impact on the field. The 26-year-old finished third on the team with 5.5 sacks across 14 games. Whether the potent edge rusher takes on a bigger role this upcoming season remains to be seen, but the potential for individual success appears to be there.