Longacre (back) signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Rams on Monday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Longacre was limited to a specialist role in 2017, but it didn't stop him from making a major impact on the field. The 26-year-old finished third on the team with 5.5 sacks across 14 games, but he landed on IR near the end of the regular season due to a back injury and eventually underwent surgery. Longacre's recovery could impact whether or not he lands one of the starting spots at outside linebacker this coming season.

