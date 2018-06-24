Longacre (back) was a limited participant in offseason workouts, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Longacre was held out of team drills while he rehabs a back injury that required surgery last December. It isn't clear if the linebacker will be fully ready to go when training camp opens. If he isn't, it's possible sixth-round rookie Trevon Young will open training camp with the first-team defense.

