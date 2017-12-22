Longacre has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans due to a back injury, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The severity of Longacre's back injury is currently unclear, but it'll keep him sidelined in Week 16 as Carlos Thompson is expected to step into the rotation at outside linebacker behind Connor Barwin and Robert Quinn.

