Rams' Matt Longacre: Ready to play Sunday
Longacre (back) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Longacre exited the Rams' win over the Broncos in Week 6 due to back spasms, but appears to have fully recovered from the issue. The linebacker is expected to start against the 49ers on Sunday.
