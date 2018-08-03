Longacre (back) is dealing with a biceps injury, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

The severity of Longacre's biceps injury has yet to be determined, but given that he is also getting comfortable with a surgically-repaired back, it would not be surprising to see the Rams take it easy with their starting outside linebacker. Longacre has over a month to return to full strength before the regular season begins.

More News
Our Latest Stories