Longacre will start Sunday against the Texans since Robert Quinn (illness) is inactive, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Longacre has four sacks this season, even though this will be his first game as a starter. The third-year pro will have a good opportunity to pressure Houston QB Tom Savage, who struggled against the pass rush in Week 10's matchup with the Colts.

