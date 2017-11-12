Rams' Matt Longacre: Will start at LB
Longacre will start Sunday against the Texans since Robert Quinn (illness) is inactive, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Longacre has four sacks this season, even though this will be his first game as a starter. The third-year pro will have a good opportunity to pressure Houston QB Tom Savage, who struggled against the pass rush in Week 10's matchup with the Colts.
More News
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...