Rams' Matthew Colburn II: Heading to Los Angeles

Colburn officially inked a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Colburn was productive last season for Wake Forest, rushing for 759 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He also added 10 catches for 96 yards, which would add to his fantasy value. Colburn could have a decent chance to make the roster, with uncertainty on the depth chart behind starter Todd Gurley.

