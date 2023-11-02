Stafford (thumb) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

After he wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of the session, Stafford logged a second DNP to begin Week 9 prep. Because coach Sean McVay considers Stafford day-to-day, the quarterback may not need to log any practice reps this week in order to suit up Sunday at Green Bay. In the end, Stafford's status could come down to reduction of the swelling in his right thumb caused by his sprained UCL. Look for Brett Rypien to get the start in place of Stafford if the latter is unable to gain clearance to play this weekend.