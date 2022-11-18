Stafford (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Stafford now has strung together back-to-back uncapped sessions, but there's been no word yet that he's cleared the five phases of the concussion protocol, which is where he's resided since last Tuesday, Nov. 8 and sidelined him this past Sunday against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Rams' No. 2 quarterback John Wolford was limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to a stiff neck. Coach Sean McVay expects Stafford to play Sunday at New Orleans, but he likely still has to complete the last phase of the aforementioned protocol in order to do so.
