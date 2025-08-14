Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Stafford (back) will work out on Saturday, similarly to what he did before sitting out Los Angeles' preseason opener last weekend, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford hasn't yet practiced this week, despite McVay having indicated after a positive workout last Saturday, Aug. 9, that the veteran quarterback was on track to handle individual drills. "Hopefully [Stafford's back] responds a little bit better" after this coming workout, McVay said. That Stafford is set to reprise a similar workout plan confirms expectations that he'll sit out Saturday's preseason matchup against the Chargers, with the Rams likely hoping he returns to the field in at least a limited fashion next week to begin ramping up for Week 1 against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 7. Regardless of McVay's apparent confidence that Stafford will be ready for the regular season, however, the early-round ADPs of wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will continue to slide until fantasy managers are able to see Stafford retake the practice field without setbacks.