Stafford suffered an injury to a finger on his throwing hand during Saturday's 34-31 wild-card win over the Panthers, but he's believed to have avoided a dislocation after X-rays returned negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford appeared to jam his finger in the first half of Saturday's contest, and though he didn't end up missing any snaps, the injury may have affected the accuracy and velocity of his throws early on in the second half. The newly minted first-team All-Pro selection didn't seem to be compromised in the fourth quarter, however, as he tossed a pair of go-ahead touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to help the Rams seal the win. Stafford could require further treatment for the finger during the upcoming week, but he doesn't appear to be at any real risk of missing the Rams' divisional-round matchup next weekend against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.