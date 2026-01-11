Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round win over the Panthers.

Stafford played well to start the game and led a pair of touchdown drives in the Rams' first three possessions. His first was a 14-yard strike to Puka Nacua, and the second also went to Nacua, though Stafford wasn't credited with a touchdown as his pass was ultimately ruled a lateral. Late in the second quarter, he hit his hand off of a defender on a follow-through, which seemed to affect his accuracy and power on throws early in the second half. However, Stafford led two touchdown drives in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, which he capped with passing scores of 13 and 19 yards. While there was some inconsistency during the game, Stafford ultimately delivered and avoided Carolina's upset bid to advance the Rams to the divisional round.