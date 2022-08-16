Stafford (elbow) put together another full practice during Tuesday's scrimmage, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Stafford also logged a full session Monday in what was termed a shortened practice. At the time, coach Sean McVay said Stafford would handle every rep Tuesday, which came to pass. McVay added that Stafford displayed "great energy, great command. Threw the ball incredibly accurately. Really activated all parts of our pass game." Stafford tended to discomfort in his right elbow this offseason, which followed him into training camp. The Rams and McVay don't seem to be particularly worried about the issue, but Stafford has rested at times and also had limitations on the field, so his ascension to all activity in back-to-back practices is an encouraging sign.
