Stafford completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 rout of the Buccaneers.

Stafford got back to his league-dominating ways after posting pedestrian passing numbers (by his lofty standards) in a win over the Seahawks last Sunday. The 37-year-old dissected Tampa Bay's 26th-ranked pass defense, ending Sunday Night Football with his sixth game throwing three or more touchdowns with no interceptions in 11 starts this season. Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career in his 16th season, throwing for 2,830 yards with an immaculate 15.0 TD:INT as the Rams prepare to visit the Panthers next Sunday.