Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 24-9 loss to San Francisco. He added six yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

San Francisco's defense flummoxed Stafford throughout the night and sacked him seven times, as the Rams struggled to move the ball on most of their drives and settled for field goals whenever they got any momentum going. It was still a one-possession game in the fourth quarter until Stafford's back-breaking pick-six, which was taken 52 yards to the house by budding defensive star Talanoa Hufanga. Stafford ended Los Angeles' next possession with a fumble, putting to bed any doubt about the final result. He'll bring an alarmingly poor 4:6 TD:INT into a tough Week 5 matchup against the talented Dallas defense.