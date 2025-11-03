Stafford completed 24 of 32 passes for 281 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints. He also had four rushes for minus-four yards.

Stafford had an exceptional performance on limited volume, completing five passes of at least 20 yards -- including a 39-yard strike down the right sideline while beating double-coverage for a touchdown to Puka Nacua (chest). Stafford converted an additional three touchdowns, coming from four, three, and one yard away. Even though Stafford threw only nine passes in the second half due to game script, he managed to turn in his fourth game with at least 275 passing yards and has three or more touchdowns in four of his last five matchups.