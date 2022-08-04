Stafford is still dealing with elbow tendinitis, and while he "did not get to a place he really needs to be" after an offseason procedure, the Rams expect him to be fine for the upcoming season, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport says the offseason procedure was a "PRP-type deal" rather than a surgery. Stafford didn't throw at spring practices and had his reps limited through the first week of training camp, with coach Sean McVay recently mentioning Wednesday (Aug. 10) as a target date to resume throwing in team drills. Stafford is expected to start Week 1, but with some possibility he'll need to manage pain/discomfort during the season.