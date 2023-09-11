Stafford completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 334 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers in Sunday's 30-13 upset win over Seattle.
Stafford looked poised to prove that his rough 2022 campaign was due to poor health and not declining skill with this strong showing. The 35-year-old battled elbow and neck issues before landing on injured reserve last year, so Sunday's vintage performance sans Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is encouraging for his 2023 fantasy prospects. Stafford will get an opportunity to prove that he is truly back to form in a tough matchup against the 49ers on Sunday.
