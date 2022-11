Stafford (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Stafford returns after missing a game, but his offensive line still is banged up, and now he won't have star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle, IR). The New Orleans defense isn't in much better shape with four starters ruled out on the final injury report, including top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and DEs Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf).