Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 375 yards and three touchdowns while taking four carries for as many yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Stafford pulled a vintage performance out of his bag of tricks Sunday, producing a stat line we haven't seen regularly since his prime years in Detroit. The Rams' offense hit the skids in the second half, resulting in a five-drive stretch that produced four consecutive three-and-outs followed by a Kyren Williams' fumble. That's when Stafford took it upon himself to lead an 11-play, 90-yard touchdown drive, immediately following it up with an 88-yard huge play to Tutu Atwell on the ensuing possession to seal the win for Los Angeles. The 37-year-old is proving that he still has plenty left in the tank by throwing for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions through four starts in 2025. Up next for Stafford is a home matchup on a short week against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.