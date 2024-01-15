Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions.

Stafford threw second-quarter touchdowns of 50 and 38 yards to Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, but the Rams had three other drives stall in the red zone, and that inability to convert in close proved crucial in the narrow loss. The quarterback went into the medical tent with the independent neurotrauma specialist after taking a big hit in the second half, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, but Stafford was cleared to return to the game and continue a comeback bid that came up just short despite his connection with Nacua, who finished with 181 receiving yards. Stafford exceeded expectations with 3,965 yards and a 24:11 TD:INT in the regular season to lead LA back to the playoffs after an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, so the nearly 36-year-old quarterback looks like he still has some gas left in the tank.