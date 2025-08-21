Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Stafford (back) has been a full participant at practice this week and has "looked like the stud we know," Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Stafford has had "no restrictions" at practice this week, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, completing a fourth consecutive on-field session Thursday. Of course, Stafford being a full participant in practice doesn't necessarily indicate that Los Angeles has held full-contact sessions or that he has been completely cleared to participate in such activities, but Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports that stacking days is exactly what the Rams hoped the veteran signal-caller would accomplish this week, and that he appears on track to play Week 1 barring any setbacks. As expected though, McVay confirmed that Stafford won't travel with the team to Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.