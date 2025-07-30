The Rams remain confident that Stafford (back) will be available Week 1, though he remains absent from practice Wednesday and the team has not provided an expected timetable for his return to the field, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Head coach Sean McVay has only referred to Stafford as "week-to-week" while acknowledging that internally Los Angeles has "a plan in place," but he at least said Tuesday he feels "very confident" that the veteran quarterback will take the field Sept. 7 versus the Texans for the Rams' regular-season opener. "What I don't want to do is set a timetable with you guys and then for whatever reason as we're continuing to gain information, that changes," McVay said. In the meantime, Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to handle first-team quarterback reps. It remains to be seen whether Stafford will be back on the field in time to participate in joint practices ahead of Los Angeles' first two preseason games, which will be against the Cowboys on Aug. 8 and the Chargers on Aug. 16.