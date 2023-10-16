Stafford completed 15 of 24 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals. He also rushed once for two yards.

An efficient day behind the helm of the Rams' passing attack could've been a lot more rewarding for the veteran if not for a pair of dropped touchdown passes by rookie phenom Puka Nacua and veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. While both of those drives ended in field goals, Stafford did renew his touchdown connection with Cooper Kupp in the third quarter with a 13-yard toss that Kupp managed to fall down into the end zone with. Stafford also had no turnovers for the third straight game, a streak that he'll look to extend against the Steelers in Week 7.