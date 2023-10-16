Stafford completed 15 of 24 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals. He also rushed once for two yards.
An efficient day behind the helm of the Rams' passing attack could've been a lot more rewarding for the veteran if not for a pair of dropped touchdown passes by rookie phenom Puka Nacua and veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. While both of those drives ended in field goals, Stafford did renew his touchdown connection with Cooper Kupp in the third quarter with a 13-yard toss that Kupp managed to fall down into the end zone with. Stafford also had no turnovers for the third straight game, a streak that he'll look to extend against the Steelers in Week 7.
More News
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Tosses pair of TDs in loss•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: In line for full practice•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Has bruised hip•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Tending to hip issue•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Leads game-winning drive in OT•