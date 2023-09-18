Stafford completed 34 of 55 pass attempts for 307 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Stafford appeared to be on his way to another strong performance and potential upset against a favored opponent, but two untimely interceptions in the second half derailed any hopes for a win Sunday. On a positive note, the veteran signal-caller eclipsed 300 passing yards for the second week in a row, which is a testament to his improved arm health following last year's elbow issues. Stafford has overcome fantasy expectations early on despite missing his best weapon in Cooper Kupp (hamstring) for a minimum of four games to start the season. He will look to clean up the turnovers in a road matchup against the Bengals next Monday.