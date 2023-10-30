Coach Sean McVay relayed Monday that Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Stafford is considered day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Packers approaches. While it remains to be seen if the veteran QB is able to play this weekend, as Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register notes, Stafford has avoided a worst-case scenario with regard to his thumb issue. If Stafford is unable to gain clearance to face Green Bay, Brett Rypien would be in line to draw the start at QB for the Rams in Week 9.