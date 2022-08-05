Coach Sean McVay called the discomfort in Matthew Stafford's right elbow "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback" Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay also confirmed a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Stafford got an injection in his right elbow this offseason, which likely was the reason he didn't throw in OTAs or mandatory minicamp. While Stafford resumed throwing at the starting of training camp, he took a seat from team drills Monday and will be capped at non-team work until Wednesday, Aug. 10 due to lingering elbow tendinitis. In the end, his goal is to be ready for Week 1, so limitations on the practice field may dominate his activity in camp, and he may even need to manage pain during the regular season.