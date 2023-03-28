Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting that Stafford (neck) is healthy and "there will be no limitations" when he resumes handling football activities, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

Stafford is recovering from a spinal cord contusion that caused him to miss the last seven games of the 2022 season, but it appears that he's on track to kick off offseason workouts without any significant limitations. The 35-year-old playcaller's health will be one of the more significant factors in determining the Rams' success during the upcoming 2023 campaign, though the same can be said for star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle), who is working his way back from tightrope surgery. Stafford didn't throw in offseason workouts last spring due to elbow tendinitis, so it will be notable if he's indeed able to participate in April's OTAs without any such restrictions.