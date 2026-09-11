Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for minus-1 yard during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

The reigning NFL MVP looked anything but during a shockingly poor performance by his side of the ball, and Stafford finished with his lowest passing yardage total since Week 11 of last season. The veteran signal-caller tossed his one interception shortly before the halfway point of the second quarter on a pass intended for Puka Nacua just inside the 49ers' 15-yard line, a play that was costly both from the standpoint of the potential scoring opportunity it short-circuited and the fact it led to a San Francisco touchdown. Stafford's first chance to atone comes in a Week 2 home matchup against what is expected to be a fearsome Giants pass rush on Monday night, Sept. 21.