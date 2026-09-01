Stafford once again didn't play any offensive snaps during the preseason.

Stafford hasn't taken a preseason snap since the summer of 2019. The difference this year from last is that he's healthy. While back issues kept Stafford glued to the sideline last year, he's been a full participant in training camp this summer and appears poised to try and repeat as league MVP with a star-studded roster in Los Angeles. Despite the back issues last preseason and during camp, Stafford still started all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and led the league with 4,707 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and a 7.7 percent touchdown rate. He finished as fantasy's overall QB3 but is being drafted on average as the QB12 in fantasy leagues this year.