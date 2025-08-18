Stafford (back) is participating in Monday's practice.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't provide an update on Stafford's scheduled workout on Saturday, but it appears the veteran quarterback is feeling better after this weekend's reps than last weekend's, as he's now ready to take part in practice for the first time since late July. Even a heavily limited practice Monday would represent a tangible step in the right direction for Stafford, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be given the green light to participate in any team drills this early in his return to the field from a lingering disc issue in his back. Jimmy Garoppolo will continue to handle first-team reps if Stafford is limited to individual drills, but this development lends welcome credence to McVay's continued stated optimism that Stafford is expected to be ready for Week 1.