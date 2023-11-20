Stafford (thumb) completed 17 of 31 pass attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Seahawks.

Stafford returned from a one-game absence after using the Rams' recent bye week to recover from a thumb strain on his throwing hand. The veteran signal-caller was slow to get up after taking a hit in the third quarter, but he did not miss any time and was able to finish out the narrow victory. Stafford's top target, Cooper Kupp, wasn't as fortunate when he left Sunday's win in the first half without returning. Kupp's status is currently unknown for next Sunday's tilt against Arizona, but it sounds like Stafford should be a go despite paying a physical price to beat Seattle on Sunday.