Stafford completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 368 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while gaining two yards on one carry in Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions.

Stafford shook off the interception he threw on the Rams' opening drive in order to lift his current club to victory over the team that took him first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. It was the third time this season that the veteran gunslinger eclipsed 350 passing yards as he continues to show no signs of slowing down. The only concern lies with star WR Davante Adams (hamstring), who aggravated his nagging hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and did not return to the contest. If Adams is unable to make the short turnaround for Thursday's tilt against the Seahawks, then Stafford may be forced to lean heavily on WR Puka Nacua in a tough road environment for Week 16.