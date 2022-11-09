Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Stafford is in the concussion protocol, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The going was rough for Stafford during this past Sunday's 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, when he completed 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, was sacked four times and overall took eight quarterback hits. Now, he's in the protocol for head injuries, meaning he's subject to its five phases in order to gain clearance for game action. Wednesday's injury report may give an indication of Stafford's current standing. Namely, if he logs some activity, he could be on a course to playing Sunday versus the Cardinals.