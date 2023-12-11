Stafford completed 23 of 41 passes for 294 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 37-31 loss to the Ravens.

Stafford successfully kept pace with Lamar Jackson throughout this matchup. He threw for at least three touchdowns in his third consecutive game, and Sunday's scores went to three different receivers from seven, six and five yards away. Even in rainy conditions and a tough matchup, Stafford also managed to push the ball down the field effectively, as he completed six passes of at least 20 yards. He should be in a good position to build on his strong recent form in a Week 15 matchup against a Commanders defense that has struggled to defend the pass for much of the campaign.