Stafford (neck) is expected to have his 2023 option and 2024 salary picked up to start the new league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It would be a bit surprising to see the Rams move on from their Super Bowl-winning QB after just two seasons, but it appears as if a teardown could have happened if head coach Sean McVay opted to retire. With the playcaller back in tow, it looks as if the franchise is set to run it back with the 34-year-old Stafford, who missed eight games due to various injuries this past season. Between a balky thumb injury with the Lions, elbow tendinitis more recently this past offseason and the eventual injury that landed Stafford on injured reserve -- a spinal cord contusion back in Week 11 -- the veteran has accumulated a number of body-deteriorating injuries over the past couple of years. As a result, it's hard to imagine the 2009 No. 1 overall pick playing a handful of additional seasons, but with the Rams well suited for a playoff berth currently when not dealing with a litany of injuries, expect the team and QB to extend the competitive window as long as possible.