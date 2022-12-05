Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford's neck injury isn't a long-term issue, and the quarterback is expected to have a "healthy offseason," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

This essentially confirms Stafford is done for the year, which was expected after he was placed on IR ahead of Sunday's loss to Seattle due to a spinal cord contusion. However, this appears to be a promising update for the future, as a healthy offseason should allow Stafford to work out some of the kinks that led to a disappointing 2022 campaign.