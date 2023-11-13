Coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams expect Stafford (thumb) to start Sunday's Week 11 game against the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Week 10 bye came at a good time for Stafford after he was forced to miss Week 9 versus Green Bay. The offense got nothing going with Brett Rypien under center, and Rypien was eventually released a couple days later. Los Angeles has since signed Carson Wentz to be Stafford's backup going forward. Stafford's return to the lineup will be a boost to Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the entire offense.