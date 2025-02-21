The Rams hope to reach a contract agreement with Stafford (ribs) but may try to trade him if the two sides can't agree on numbers, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.

NFL Network's Tom Telissero reported Friday that the Rams recently gave Stafford's agent permission to talk with other teams to help assess the QB's value. The idea, it would seem, is for the Rams to figure out if they're willing to pay Stafford as much as another team would, which can move negotiations forward (or not). His contract was also an issue last offseason, when Stafford had three years remaining without any guaranteed money. The Rams adjusted his contract in July, but now they have a similar situation at hand, with Stafford scheduled to make $27 million and $31 million for the final two years of his contract. Those figures are way below market value for a competent starting QB, but that's partially because Stafford received a huge signing bonus in 2022 and a restructure bonus in 2024, which is reflected in his cap hits for the next two seasons ($49.7 million and $53.7 million). An extension would allow the Rams to lower those cap hits while making Stafford happy, but it would also mean adding to the eventual dead-money cap charge when he's retired or released. Stafford turned 37 earlier in February, and right now it's not clear he'll be back in Los Angeles for 2025.