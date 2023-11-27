Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 229 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Rams' 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Stafford's yardage total wasn't particularly remarkable, but his four-touchdown afternoon made the veteran quarterback an unlikely fantasy star in Week 12. Stafford's multi-touchdown tally was only his second of the season and consisted of scoring tosses to Tyler Higbee (seven, five yards) and Kyren Williams (15, three yards) and pushed his season-long total to 13 in 10 games. Making Stafford's prolific scoring day all the more remarkable was the fact it didn't come with the aid of noteworthy performances from either Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua, and he'll now look to put together a successful encore in a Week 13 home matchup against a Browns defense that's been much more generous against the pass on the road.