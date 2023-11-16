Stafford (thumb) practiced in full Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
As coach Sean McVay told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic earlier Wednesday, Stafford didn't have any limitations on the practice field to kick off Week 11 prep. With the benefit of the Rams' Week 10 bye, Stafford thus will miss just one game due to the UCL sprain in his right thumb that he suffered Week 8 in Dallas. The QB situation behind Stafford has experienced change following the Rams signing of Carson Wentz last Wednesday, with Wentz the only other signal-caller on the active roster or practice squad at the moment.
