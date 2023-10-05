Stafford (hip) practiced in full Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

As predicted by coach Sean McVay prior to the session, Stafford didn't have a cap on his reps to kick off the week, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. Stafford toughed out a bruised hip during this past Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis en route to 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 68 percent passing. With his status clear for Week 5 against the Eagles, he'll now wait and see whether two key skill-position players also may be available this weekend. Top wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was designated for return from IR on Wednesday and put in a limited practice, while starting running back Kyren Williams didn't take part due to his own sore hip.