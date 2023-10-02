Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford suffered a hip contusion during Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis, but the quarterback is expected to play this coming Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Stafford wasn't 100 percent for a portion of Sunday's game, and he revealed afterward that a hip injury was the culprit, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. At the same time, Stafford said he'll "be out there" Week 5, which was backed up by McVay one day later. In the end, Stafford likely will operate with some restrictions once the Rams reconvene for practice Wednesday, and it also seems possible he'll enter this coming weekend with a designation.